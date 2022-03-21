AFC Bournemouth’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Bournemouth are currently chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side are second in the Championship table going into the final international break of the season.

The Cherries lead Luton Town by six points and have two games in hand on the Hatters with just 10 games left in the season.

That has put Parker’s side in a prime position to obtain a place in next year’s Premier League campaign.

This has been Bournemouth’s second season back in the Championship after their relegation under Eddie Howe in 2020.

A lot of players have come and gone in the last few years at the Vitality Stadium as the club tried to maintain their place in the Premier League, or chase their place back in the top flight.

Here are two signings who endured a very underwhelming time at the club in the last five years…

Morgan Rogers

This one happened this season as the Manchester City loanee failed to make any sort of impact at all.

With just 15 league appearances, and only one start, the player wasn’t even registered to play for the club for the second half of the season.

Despite being considered a very exciting talent by the Premier League champions, Rogers didn’t make the most of this opportunity.

Bournemouth do have a clause in the deal that stats the club have an obligation to buy the player for £9 million should they gain promotion.

But, according to Manchester Evening News, Man City are considering recalling the player to avoid that fate as it is clear he has no future with Parker’s side.

Ben Pearson

The midfielder arrived at Bournemouth at the start of last season from Preston North End.

So far he has been unable to crack into the Cherries starting lineup consistently.

Across the last two campaigns, he has only started 19 times, with a further 17 appearances coming from the bench.

Pearson signed with Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee on a three and half-year contract.

But it hasn’t been the step up that Pearson would’ve hoped for, having played a key role in Preston’s ninth place finish in his final full season with the Lilywhites.

Should Bournemouth earn promotion then it is hard to see him receiving much playing time in the Premier League.