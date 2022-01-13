AFC Bournemouth’s transfer plans outlined

AFC Bournemouth are still very much in the market for further new additions this month, as per a recent report by the Bournemouth Echo.

The Cherries have already been busy up to this point, with the likes of James Hill and Ethan Laird having already been brought in from Fleetwood Town and Manchester United respectively on both permanent and loan deals.

However it appears that Scott Parker and his staff aren’t done there as they continue to scour the market for further new additions that could maker all the difference for the club moving forwards as they seek to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Arguably a new centre forward could be next on their hit list, especially as they don’t have any real adequate cover for top scorer Dominic Solanke if the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker was to get injured in the near future.

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Bournemouth sign Nathan Ake from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal

Only Jamal Lowe and Morgan Rogers are really capable of filling that role at present but neither player is prolific enough to hit the same levels that Solanke has been.

The Verdict

The January transfer window is always a hard one for clubs to navigate their way through but so far Bournemouth have done a great job of it.

Signing both Hill and Laird bolsters their defensive options whilst adding even more youth to what is a predominately young squad on the South Coast.

If they can bring in a striker who is capable of providing Solanke with a good level of competition, they could be all set with regards to making a real strong push for automatic promotion this year.

Frontmen don’t come cheap however, so the Cherries will have to work hard to ensure that whoever they bring in is both affordable and attainable at this time of year for a club of their size.