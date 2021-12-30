AFC Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly transfer stance becomes clearer as West Ham and Newcastle circle

A big offer will be required to prise Lloyd Kelly away from AFC Bournemouth this January, according to Talksport’s Alex Crook.

Bournemouth will only consider a massive offer, with Newcastle United and West Ham being linked with a move for the player.

Eddie Howe first signed Kelly to Bournemouth when he was in charge of the club in 2019.

Kelly’s stock has risen this year following a string of consistent performances in the Championship.

Howe is now looking to bring him to Newcastle where the club will likely look to bring in a number of players this window, if Sky Sports’ latest reports are to be believed.

Bournemouth are currently top of the Championship table as the league reaches the halfway stage.

Scott Parker’s side won their last outing, with a 1-0 away victory at QPR. That was their first win in seven games as their league form took a dip during December.

The Cherries’ next fixture is at home to Cardiff City tonight at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth then start the new year with another home game, as they host Peterborough.

The Verdict

This is the right move for Bournemouth heading into 2022.

The team is on the right trajectory and are very much in contention for an automatic promotion place.

Earning promotion to the Premier League is worth more than any price Newcastle or West Ham are likely to offer for Kelly.

The club are better served waiting until the Summer to make a decision on the future of any of their key players.