AFC Bournemouth’s chances of sealing transfer agreement for Blackburn Rovers star become clearer

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth are unlikely to be able to reach the £20m it will take to lure Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz to the Vitality Stadium this summer, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Cherries are just one of several sides believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at this stage ahead of a potential late-summer approach, with Nice already making their move to try and secure his services.

Unfortunately for the latter, their bid looks to have been rejected and this could open the door to Scott Parker’s side to try and force a deal over the line, with the lure of top-tier football potentially enough for the Chilean to make this potential move.

However, they face a real battle for his signature with Leeds United and West Ham both being linked with a move for him, though the latter’s interest seems to have cooled.

Everton are another side monitoring his situation at this stage and have already taken a star from the second tier with Dwight McNeil making the move to Goodison Park from relegated outfit Burnley.

And the Toffees’ chances of taking Brereton-Diaz to Merseyside look to have been boosted with this latest news that Bournemouth are unlikely to be able to cough up the amount needed to take him to the south coast.

The Verdict:

It’s not exactly surprising because the Cherries were never likely to have a massive budget, especially with relegation potentially in their mind.

Although they will want to be looking up rather than down, the long-term future of the club has to come first and this is why they can’t spend too much money on transfer fees and wages.

It is a shame that they may not be able to get a deal over the line though – because he could have easily been a starter at the Vitality and would have been a useful goalscoring asset to have on the pitch behind Dominic Solanke and/or Kieffer Moore.

His versatility would have helped to maximise his minutes on the pitch and this is why the player may be gutted that this deal may not materialise, though he could be well served seeing out his contract at Ewood Park before choosing from multiple options when he’s available on a free transfer.

And for Rovers, Jon Dahl Tomasson will be desperate to keep him so this latest news is likely to be a real boost for him as he looks to keep his side at the right end of the division.