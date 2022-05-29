AFC Bournemouth weighing up swoop for 29 y/o

Promoted outfit AFC Bournemouth have shortlisted Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland as they weigh up a potential move for the 29-year-old this summer, as per The Sun.

The Englishman was stuck behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order for much of the 2021/22 campaign, making just nine Premier League appearances and failing to establish himself as Patrick Vieira’s number one at Selhurst Park.

With this, the Eagles could potentially be open to selling the 29-year-old this summer, though their stance on the shot-stopper is currently unclear with the club needing to bring in another keeper if Butland was to depart.

However, they have been heavily linked with West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is confirmed to be leaving The Hawthorns on the expiration of his contract this summer and can start negotiating with other sides now.

This could make Butland’s future clearer in the coming days or weeks if Palace can get a deal over the line for the 29-year-old, with Rangers another side thought to be monitoring the former’s situation as well as the Cherries.

Scott Parker’s side are currently in desperate need of a new goalkeeper following Freddie Woodman’s return to Newcastle United, although it’s currently unclear whether they are seeking a new first-choice option or a backup with Mark Travers performing reasonably well during the 2021/22 campaign.

Irishman Travers was tasked with filling the void Asmir Begovic left at the Vitality Stadium last summer, managing to see off competition from Orjan Nyland and Woodman at different stages of the season to retain his starting spot.

The Verdict:

The Cherries could benefit from having someone of Butland’s pedigree to challenge Travers for his spot between the sticks – but he hasn’t exactly played a huge amount of football recently and this is why they should potentially steer clear from this move.

If they have their heart set on Travers to be number one though, Butland has shown he can wait patiently for his opportunity and that is perhaps one reason why this move may not be a bad one for the south-coast side.

As well as this, Palace aren’t exactly going to make a huge amount of money on him considering his lack of playing time and the fact his contract expires in 2023, so Bournemouth could get a bargain.

During a transfer window when they desperately need to get value for money on players to give themselves the best possible chance of remaining afloat in the top tier, the 29-year-old could be the ideal addition.

At 29 and as a shot-stopper, he should still have many years left in the tank and this could be a long-term addition because of that, so this is a move that has pros and cons. If they do miss out on him though, they shouldn’t be too gutted as long as they have other targets to pursue.