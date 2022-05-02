AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

One of, if not the the biggest game of the 2021-22 Championship season takes place on Tuesday night at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth play host to Nottingham Forest in a game that was originally scheduled to take place in February, but was postponed due to stormy weather.

Now though, the sides are neck and neck in the hunt for an automatic promotion place.

Scott Parker’s men lead Forest by only three points but have an inferior goal difference.

Victory for Steve Cooper’s side will see them move above the Cherries going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

Any other result will give Bournemouth the driving seat going into Saturday’s concluding set of games.

Latest team news

It is likely that Parker will choose an unchanged starting lineup to the side which beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at the weekend.

The likes of Jamal Lowe and Siriki Dembele will be pushing for a berth in the side.

But Kieffer Moore will remain on the bench as he continues his rehabilitation from injury and integration back into the team.

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom

Cooper was able to rest some key players with early substitutes in the hammering of Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

That means an unchanged starting lineup is also likely from the Reds.

Despite his goal, Alex Mighten will likely remain on the bench. Steve Cook will be hoping to start against his former club ahead of Tobias Figueiredo.

Lewis Grabban, Keinan Davis and Max Lowe all remain absent due to injury.

Score prediction

Score draw, 1-1.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

It is also available to stream via Now TV with a Sports Pass.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 7pm.