AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed XIs as team news breaks at the Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth play host to Nottingham Forest this evening at the Vitality Stadium in a monumental game in the Sky Bet Championship season.

The hosts know that a victory this evening will see them promoted back to the Premier League however a defeat will see the away side Forest leapfrog them into second spot, with just one game left of the domestic season.

It’s set to be a tense atmosphere on the south coast as both sides eye a spot in the coveted top-flight, in what is effectively a mini play-off final this evening.

The Cherries won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August at the City Ground, however it was a completely different looking Forest outfit who had Chris Hughton at the helm.

There were no major injury concerns heading into the fixture for either side and here are the confirmed XIs for tonight’s match between the two promotion contenders:

Both teams remain unchanged from their last games.

See here:

📋 Team news 🆚 Bournemouth 🔢 Steve Cooper names an unchanged XI for tonight's @SkyBetChamp clash 👊 🌳 🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/JYhzaKmlqk — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 3, 2022

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 No changes from Saturday

🔺 Laird comes in on the bench LET'S GO 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eKDnQBfGJD — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 3, 2022