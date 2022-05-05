AFC Bournemouth v Millwall: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth secured their automatic promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Cherries beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 to secure their place in the top flight for next season.

But Millwall still have everything to play for going into the final game of the regular season.

Gary Rowett’s side are 8th in the Championship table, with a three point gap to the play-off places.

A victory over Scott Parker’s men and results elsewhere going in their favour could yet secure a top six finish.

Latest team news

Jefferson Lerma was taken off in the second half of the Forest victory with an apparent injury so he will likely not feature this weekend.

Jamal Lowe was also absent midweek through illness so may be looking to make his return on Saturday.

Moore scored the goal that clinched Premier League status for the Cherries so could be looking to make his first start for the club since returning from injury.

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom

Jed Wallace will be in contention to start this weekend on what could be his final appearance for the club.

Daniel Ballard remains absent through injury, which means Ryan Leonard should maintain his place in the team having returned to action last week.

Former Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe will also likely lead the line for the Lions on Saturday.

Score prediction

Millwall to win 2-1.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports via the Red Button. Main coverage of the final day of the season will begin at 12pm, with the focus turning to Bournemouth five minutes before kick-off.