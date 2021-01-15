AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town: Team and injury news, stats and where to watch the game

Football League World’s Sam Rourke will be live at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon as AFC Bournemouth play host to Luton Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jason Tindall’s Cherries will be keen to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Millwall at home in midweek, whilst Nathan Jones’ Luton come into this on the back of 2-0 home defeat to QPR.

Bournemouth are firmly in the thick of a promotion battle with the Cherries currently in third position as it stands, knowing that a victory could propel them back into second position if Swansea fail to pick up all three points tomorrow.

Luton are in 14th place in the Championship table heading into this fixture.

Team and injury news

Bournemouth were dealt a crushing blow midweek with influential attacker Junior Stanislas picking up an injury that will see him out for four to six weeks.

Speaking to the club website, Tindall spoke out about Stanislas’ injury: “It’s a shame, unfortunately Junior hobbled off as we saw on Tuesday night,

“He’s done some damage in his ankle, it’s not as bad as we first feared, which is the good news. But we’re going to still be without him for a period of time.

Josh King is likely to fill the void left by Stanislas for this fixture tomorrow.

Arnaut Danjuma and Chris Mepham have returned to training for Bournemouth but this weekend’s fixture against the Hatters may come too soon for the duo.

On Dan Gosling, Jason Tindall said to the club site: “Dan Gosling picked up a knock before that but he’ll be back in the early part of next week.”

Jack Stacey and Cameron Carter-Vickers are now available for selection after previous injury niggles, whilst Josh King is available also.

As for the visitors, Eunan O’Kane and Martin Cranie won’t be fit and available for this game on the south coast and will miss out.

Both Luke Berry and George Moncur will be pushing for recalls into the Luton XI for this clash.

Stats

Worryingly for Luton, Bournemouth are now undefeated in 10 of their last 11 home matches in the Championship, whilst the Cherries are also undefeated in their last six games against the Hatters in all competitions.

Furthermore, Nathan Jones’ side have failed to win their last six away matches in the Championship.

Both teams faced off in a league game in December last year for the first time since January 2009 in which turned out to be a 0-0 draw, but the Cherries had comfortably defeated Luton 4-0 at home in the FA Cup at the start of 2020.

Where to watch the game

The match will be streamed live on each clubs’ respective iFollow service with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.