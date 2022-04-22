AFC Bournemouth v Fulham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

It’s an absolutely huge top of the table clash this weekend in the Championship, with first-placed Fulham facing off against second-placed Bournemouth.

Both sides can take pride in the fact they have had phenomenal seasons so far – but the Cottagers aren’t done yet. They may be promoted already but they’ll want the league title too to top it all off.

Bournemouth equally have as much riding on this game as their opposition do. The Cherries want to go up automatically and join Fulham in the Premier League next season and a win here could really help them do that.

Here then, is all you need to know ahead of the big fixture.

AFC Bournemouth quiz: Does Dean Court have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Fratton Park (Portsmouth) Bigger Smaller

Latest team news

The good news for Scott Parker, is that there are no real issues in terms of selections within his squad.

He hasn’t been thrown any new injury concerns and could have a pretty full-strength side available to him for the difficult game.

The same can be said for Marco Silva and his Fulham side – which means it really could be an intriguing clash. A few may end up rested after the midweek win over Preston and subsequent celebrations but that could be the extent of it.

Is there a live stream?

The game will not be shown live as it is a 3pm kick-off, so the only way to follow the action is via the radio or by using the iFollow service if you are a fan of either team.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 3pm.

Score Prediction

Fulham were excellent in midweek when they needed to get the job done and they’ve been good value for money all season. Next up, they want the title – but they still have time to do that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Marco Silva perhaps rest some of his better players – and the Cherries won’t. That might allow Scott Parker’s team to steal a very important win. Bournemouth to win 1-0.