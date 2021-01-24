AFC Bournemouth transfer round-up: Rangers finalise double swoop, Newcastle ponder swap deal, Josh King latest

Bournemouth have had a poor recent run of form, which has seen the side drop down to sixth place in the Championship.

Of course, there’s no reason for the Cherries to panic, but it has shown Jason Tindall that he may need to do more work before the transfer deadline shuts.

Whilst the fans focus may be on incomings, there may also be some exits on the cards, and here we look at all of the latest transfer talk involving Bournemouth.

Rangers complete double signing

It’s been known for the past few days that Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson were close to joining Rangers, and the Daily Record confirmed today that the pair have signed pre-contract agreements at Ibrox.

However, there could still be movement this month on that front, as Steven Gerrard would ideally like to bring the players to the club in January. Given they are leaving in the summer, it seems likely an agreement will be reached to accelerate their exits.

Matt Ritchie and Phillip Billing swap suggested

Matt Ritchie played a crucial role in helping Bournemouth to the Premier League in the past, and he could be back to try again.

That’s after the Sun claimed a potential swap is on the cards that would see the winger return and Phillip Billing go in the opposite direction.

Premier League clubs step up Josh King pursuit

Perhaps the main transfer saga involving Bournemouth this season has centred around Josh King.

The forward is out of contract in the summer, and Sky Sports have revealed that Burnley are ready to rival West Ham and West Brom in the race to sign the Norway international.

Pleasingly for Tindall, the update states King is ready to help Bournemouth to promotion if an exit isn’t sealed.