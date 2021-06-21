AFC Bournemouth transfer round-up: Newcastle wrestle advantage, Parker could oversee ‘extensive surgery’ of squad & Danjuma message

AFC Bournemouth headlines are dominated by the possibility of Scott Parker ditching Fulham for the South Coast in the coming days.

Jonathan Woodgate’s contract at Bournemouth boss is close to expiring, with the Cherries looking set to go in a different direction ahead of their second season back in the Championship.

Parker looks to most likely appointment at this stage, with Football League World well informed that he is set to leave Fulham on the back of relegation into the Championship.

For Bournemouth, an appointment of any description has to be the priority right now, but bubbling away in the background is the summer transfer window.

We kick-off our latest round-up by focusing on one obstacle Parker might have to overcome should he take the Bournemouth job:

Brooks and Danjuma up for sale?

Bournemouth managed to carry the bulk of their Premier League squad back into the Championship last summer, but failure to win promotion at the first time of asking has led to more difficult decisions this summer.

The Telegraph report how Parker – should he take the job – will have to oversee ‘extensive surgery’ on the squad he inherits.

That means high-profile departures, with Wales international, Brooks, and standout star, Danjuma, two players attracting Premier League interest already this summer.

Danjuma’s message

Danjuma has also added fuel to that fire with a cryptic message on Twitter.

The winger posted: “Change might be difficult, but often essential to survive.”

Change might be difficult, but often essential to survival. ♟ — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 17, 2021

Football League World reported last month that Everton and Wolves were amongst the clubs stepping up interest in Danjuma after Bournemouth’s play-off push fell short against Brentford.

The winger, 24, scored 17 goals and registered seven assists last season in the regular season and play-off campaign.

Cameron Carter-Vickers latest

The Tottenham centre-back made 23 appearances for Bournemouth on loan last season.

He now, though, looks set for a permanent move away from North London.

The chances of him returning to Bournemouth are thin, with it being reported that the Cherries have quietened their interest in reuniting.

That’s left Newcastle United in pole position to get a deal done for the 23-year-old.