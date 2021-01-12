AFC Bournemouth transfer round-up: Everton man linked, Villa eye attacker, Josh King and Jack Wilshere latest

AFC Bournemouth are one of a number of clubs in the Championship who will be looking to strengthen their current squad this month as they get set to mount an assault on the top end of the league table after starting the campaign strongly.

The Cherries appear to have missed out on one of their winter targets already this week, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stoke City appear to have won the race for Charlton Athletic attacker Alfie Doughty after having a bid accepted by the Addicks.

Jason Tindall will now switch his attentions to other targets as the window progresses, with automatic promotion sure to be the club’s main target as they seek to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation last season.

Here, we have devised a transfer round-up on all the latest rumours that have been swirling around the Vitality Stadium this week.

Bournemouth rival Blackburn Rovers for defender

The Cherries are said to be in a two way tussle with league rivals Blackburn Rovers over the loan signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with Lancashire Live reporting that the club have offered Josh King and a small fee in part exchange for the former Carlisle United man.

A towering defender who only joined the Toffees in January of last year, the teenager was also previously of interest to Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday until both clubs failed to follow up their initial enquiries.

Good in possession of the ball and strong in the air, Branthwaite would prove to be a shrewd addition for Tindall who appears keen to reinforce his backline this month.

Aston Villa eye attacker

Aston Villa are said to have moved David Brooks high up on their transfer wish list as the Daily Mirror reports that Dean Smith is eyeing a move for the Cherries winger and Reading playmaker Michael Olise this month.

The winger is under contract with the South Coast club until the summer of 2022 and there have been no clear signs that the Championship side are willing to let one of their prized assets leave midway through the campaign.

Brooks has previously admitted to the Bournemouth Echo back in November of last year that he has a strong desire to get back to the Premier League after having his previous spell largely cut short by injury, with the Wales international stating the following:

“I was disappointed I couldn’t really factor in last year, so I am desperate to get back in the Premier League and hopefully it’s with Bournemouth.”

West Ham priced out

Talksport presenter Alex Crook has tweeted that West Ham United have been priced out of the race for Bournemouth’s Josh King, with the Norwegian striker seemingly heading for the exit door this month.

However it now appears that the player is short of options, with the 28-year-old apparently viewing a potential move to West Brom as a sideways step in his career.

Everton have also been linked with the player recently by The Sun, whilst Newcastle and Manchester United are both said to still hold an interest in the frontman.

Tindall refuses to rule out Wilshere deal

Some of the biggest news last month coming out of Bournemouth is that Jack Wilshere is back training with the club after being made a free agent by West Ham United.

Naturally speculation over whether the player could resign for the Cherries has gathered in recent days with Tindall yesterday seeking to address those rumours during an interview with the Bournemouth Echo:

“If I feel that he could add to the group and be a good signing for the second half of the season, then who wouldn’t?”

That was the manager’s response to being asked about the potential return of Wilshere on a permanent basis, with the 29-year-old midfielder having previously turned out for the then Premier League side back in the 2016/17 season.