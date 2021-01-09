AFC Bournemouth transfer round-up: Battle for Leeds ace, firm stance on in-demand star, interest in rising star

Bournemouth have managed to overcome the frustrations of the relegation they suffered from the Premier League last season and have established themselves firmly in the automatic promotion race under Jason Tindall.

That is despite the Bournemouth manager having been limited in terms of the amount of signings he was able to bring to the club in the summer. Instead, there was more focus on key players leaving and being retained. In the end the Cherries kept hold of a lot of quality performers, but they did lose the likes of Callum Wilson, Aaron Ramsdale and Nathan Ake.

A few couple more quality additions this month could help Bournemouth ensure they do achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. While their hopes could also depend on how many of the players that they retained in the summer are managed to be kept once again during this transfer window.

Tyler Roberts

Bournemouth are amongst five Championship clubs who are all monitoring the situation of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, with the Cherries alongside Derby County, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston in the race for the 21-year-old, per Daily Mail.

The Cherries are hopeful that they can convince Leeds to loan out Roberts this month, with the versatile attacker having been reduced to playing a bit-part role in the Premier League for them over the last few months after making just three starts for them so far this term.

It is thought that Roberts could be open to a potential temporary switch from Elland Road this month so that he can get some regular game time between now and the end of the campaign.

However, Bournemouth’s prospects of making a move for the 21-year-old could be potentially impacted by Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa being reluctant to allow him to leave this month. It looks like it could take some convincing on the Cherries part to make this one happen.

Josh King

One player being heavily linked with a potential departure from Bournemouth this month is Josh King. The forward has plenty of Premier League admirers with one of those thought to be Wolves. However, they are being put off by the Cherries wanting a permanent deal for him. That is because they are not wanting to pay a large transfer fee for him to replace Raul Jimenez on a temporary basis, per the Athletic.

Alongside Wolves, there is also interest in King from all of Newcastle, West Ham and West Brom. Bournemouth are aiming to recoup a decent transfer fee for the Norway international despite him entering the final few months of his current deal with the club.

The Cherries have made that known to any potential suitors and are placing a valuation of around £15 million on King, despite him having had a limited impact on their season so far making just eight Championship appearances for Tindall’s side.

Caleb Chukwuemeka

Another potential arrival that we could see at Bournemouth this month is Northampton Town’s promising forward Caleb Chukwuemeka, who has enjoyed an encouraging breakthrough campaign so far this term with the League One side.

The Cherries are interested in making a move for Chukwuemeka, but they are being rivalled by Southampton, Club Brugge and Norwich City. The 18-year-old’s form at both youth level and in the first team have seen those sides all become admirers of his potential.

The forward has yet to sign a professional deal with Northampton so he could potentially be signed for a small compensation fee and that could be a major attraction for Bournemouth who have not spent heavily on players since their relegation from the top-flight.