AFC Bournemouth transfer revelation emerges on 22-year-old amid previous Fulham and Nottingham Forest interest

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has revealed his side were never close to recruiting Blackpool winger Josh Bowler during the January transfer window, making this admission to the Bournemouth Echo.

The 22-year-old was the subject of widespread interest from Championship sides last month, with promotion rivals Fulham and Nottingham Forest also thought to have been monitoring his situation at Bloomfield Road after a bright 2021/22 campaign thus far.

Not only were Forest interested in him – but they also reportedly launched as many as three offers for his services in a bid to lure him to the City Ground as they were desperate to recruit a wide man, also chasing Millwall talisman Jed Wallace.

Quiz: Are these 25 AFC Bournemouth players older or younger than 25-years-old?

1 of 25 Gary Cahill? Older Younger

They were unsuccessful in their attempts in a saga that dragged on for the entire month, allowing the likes of Fulham and Parker’s side to capitalise a strike a deal with Neil Critchley’s side in their respective quests to strengthen their sides ahead of a push for a Premier League return.

However, the ex-Everton man remained in Lancashire with no interested sides able to match his current club’s valuation, with Bournemouth instead opting to recruit Todd Cantwell from Norwich City (loan) and Siriki Dembele from Peterborough United on a permanent basis on deadline day.

And when asked whether a deal for Bowler was ever close to being finalised, Parker said: “No, not really. We did our business.

“A very good player. I think you’ve seen that today. A real threat for them. I thought we dealt with him for large parts very well.

“I think the goal is huge quality really. I’m not sure I can criticise anyone. Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up just have to salute the goal.”

The Verdict:

Bowler is undoubtedly a player that will go on to play in the Premier League if he can continue on the same path he’s been taking in recent months, although the ship to sign him may have sailed now for Bournemouth.

If they are promoted to the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether he would be trusted to play regularly in the top flight at the Vitality Stadium, or whether that step up is a little bit too soon for him.

And if the Cherries remain in the second tier, it would be hard to see Parker keeping his job. That may affect whether they continue taking an interest in the 22-year-old because he’s a player the south-coast side’s manager clearly likes.

These factors are why they probably needed to recruit him sooner than the upcoming summer – but they still have some very good wide players at their disposal including Ryan Christie and new signings Cantwell and Dembele.

Somehow, Morgan Rogers is also still at the club despite recall rumours so adding Bowler as a potential sixth addition on deadline day would have been unnecessary, even though they have room to make these additions because of Arnaut Danjuma’s big-money move away last summer.