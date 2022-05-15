“There will be question marks…” – AFC Bournemouth eyeing move for talented Derby County soon-to-be free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are among a host of clubs interested in Derby County‘s Tom Lawrence this summer, as per the Mail Online.

Lawrence captained the club in what has been a very difficult season, making 38 appearances for the Rams throughout the campaign.

In those performances, the 28-year-old scored 11 league goals and registered five league assists.

According to the Mail Online, Lawrence is assessing his options ahead of the summer as he looks to leave Derby County and newly promoted AFC Bournemouth are said to be interested.

With his contract expiring, the 28-year-old is available on a free transfer, and the Mail Online report name-drops a number of interested clubs including Fulham, Watford, Norwich, Everton, Leeds and Anderlecht.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on a potential move to the Vitality Stadium for Lawrence this summer.

Joshua Cole

Although Tom Lawrence did manage to impress at Derby during the previous term, Bournemouth would be taking somewhat of a risk by signing him this summer due to the fact that he has only ever played four games in the top-flight.

With the jury still out on whether the winger will be good enough to feature at this level, it could be argued that the Cherries should be switching their attention to other targets.

By signing players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League, Bournemouth could boost their chances of achieving survival next season.

As for Lawrence, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to secure a move to a Championship side as he will have a better chance of featuring regularly in this division.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be something of a risky move for Bournemouth in all honesty.

There can be no denying the fact that Lawrence has been excellent for Derby this season, coping really well in what have been some hugely challenging circumstances at Pride Park.

However, the Wales international has not been able to consistently produce those sorts of numbers every season, and he is also yet to be tested in the Premier League.

As a result, you do feel that the Cherries would be taking something of a chance by turning to Lawrence here, at a time when you feel they will need to focus on adding some proven top-flight experience to their side, to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding a swift relegation.

Justin Peach

It’s no surprise to see Bournemouth linked with Tom Lawrence once again following their interest in the January transfer window.

Lawrence has enjoyed a consistent and prolific season for Derby which has obviously elevated his status, sparking wider interest.

However, at 28, there will be question marks over whether Lawrence can step up to the Premier League.

In addition, this has perhaps been the most consistent Lawrence has been since he made his big money move from Leicester which will bring more question marks over whether he can make the step up.

On this occasion, even on a free transfer, Bournemouth maybe should look elsewhere.