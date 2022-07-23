AFC Bournemouth targeting transfer move for Coventry City player

Premier League side AFC Bournemouth are currently monitoring Coventry City shot-stopper Simon Moore ahead of a potential bid, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Cherries are currently on the prowl for another shot-stopper following Freddie Woodman’s departure on the expiration of his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium at the end of last season.

Though they could have pursued a permanent move for the 25-year-old, he rarely played during his short spell on the south coast and has since joined Preston North End on a permanent basis, ruling out any chance of Scott Parker’s side launching a fresh approach for his services.

With Mark Travers already putting pen to paper on fresh terms this summer, securing his future at the club, Parker is now in need of a second-choice shot-stopper after seeing the Republic of Ireland international establish himself as a regular starter following the departure of Asmir Begovic last year.

And the former England international has reportedly identified 32-year-old Moore as an ideal addition, with the stopper shining during his first season at the CBS Arena during the 2021/22 campaign.

He joined the Sky Blues after being released from Sheffield United and made 41 league appearances for Mark Robins’ men last term, managing to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet after years of sitting on the sidelines at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

This would be a good addition for the Cherries considering how impressive the 31-year-old was during 2021/22, taking little time to adapt to playing regularly again despite spending much of his time at Bramall Lane in his last few years there below others in the pecking order.

Although working with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Wes Foderingham may have helped to take his game to another level, with the former earning a move to Arsenal and impressing there and the latter establishing himself as the Blades’ first-choice shot-stopper last season, he had to adapt from playing rarely to being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

This made his switch last summer a real risk for both him and the Sky Blues, but the latter’s faith in the stopper paid off and with the chance of starting regularly, you would think the 31-year-old would want to carry on from where he left off last season.

He may earn a higher salary at the Vitality Stadium – but he isn’t guaranteed to be a starter at the Vitality and this could prove to be a sticking point in negotiations if the Cherries do agree a fee for his services.

Some would argue he’s just one injury or suspension away from being a first-choice keeper in the top flight though – and Travers may suffer a dip in form so it’s a potential move that could be worth making.