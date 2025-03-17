AFC Bournemouth have joined Italian side Como in targeting Stoke City's goalkeeper, Viktor Johansson.

That's according to Swedish outlet, Sportbladet, who have reported that the Cherries are looking to bring the 26-year-old to the Vitality Stadium in the summer, with Kepa Arrizabalaga due to return to Chelsea following the expiration of his loan deal.

Johansson has been superb for the Potters so far this season, and he has played a huge role in keeping his team out of the Championship bottom three for now, keeping 11 clean sheets in 38 matches since leaving Rotherham United at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Sweden international is regarded as one of the very best shot-stoppers in the second tier, and he would be a huge loss for Stoke if he does make way after just one year, but with European football potentially on the horizon for Bournemouth, the interest could sway his mind.

Bournemouth show interest in Stoke's Johansson

Sportsbladet have claimed that the Potters are aware of Bournemouth's and Como's interest in their goalkeeper, and with the threat of relegation to League One high, it will be difficult for Mark Robins to keep hold of him if a move is made.

The Italian side targeted Johansson in the winter, but a move never came to fruition as Cesc Fàbregas looks to take his team to the top of Serie A in the coming years.

With Kepa on his way back to Chelsea in the summer, and the Cherries unsure of who will be between the posts next season, it will not come as a surprise to see the 26-year-old on their shortlist, and he could leave way before his contract is due to come to an end.

Johansson joined Stoke in May 2024 for an initial £750k, signing on a three-year contract, and they could be making a huge profit just a year later if Bournemouth's interest sticks in the coming months.

With competition for the number one shirt for his national team high, he will want to be playing in the top flight sooner rather than later to ensure that he can keep at bay his fellow Swedish Championship goalkeepers, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Oliver Dovin.

Stoke will find it impossible to keep Johansson at the bet365 Stadium if they are relegated

This season has been one to forget for Stoke and their supporters, with the team just one point above the relegation zone following a late defeat to Millwall at the weekend.

Derby County's new-found form has put the Potters into an incredibly vulnerable position, and without the performances of Johansson over the course of the campaign, they could have found themselves in the bottom three.

Viktor Johansson Stoke City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances 38 Clean sheets 11 Goals conceded 51 Save percentage 72.3% Goals prevented 10.8 Penalties faced (conceded, saved) 5 (3, 1) High claims 40 Errors leading to goals 1 *Stats correct as of 17/03/2025

If Stoke do drop to League One, they should expect their first-choice goalkeeper to depart as he is far too good for the third tier, and he left Rotherham for the same reason last year.

Nevertheless, if their Championship status is secured in May, Robins could find it difficult to keep hold of Johansson with Bournemouth keen, and the promise of Premier League football could be far too much to turn down for the Swede.