AFC Bournemouth take interest in Bristol City player

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is a big fan of Bristol City shot-stopper Daniel Bentley, according to talkSPORT.

The Cherries are still on the prowl for another shot-stopper following the departure of Freddie Woodman, who made just one appearance during his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium and has since joined Preston North End permanently.

Mark Travers has signed a new contract this summer to keep him on the south coast until 2027 – but the lack of competition for a starting spot is currently a concern with Will Dennis the next stopper in the pecking order.

Though he remains at the Vitality as an option, he has recorded just one competitive appearance in a Bournemouth shirt and has endured loan spells in non-league, failing to test himself in the EFL yet, let alone the Premier League.

According to The Sun, Coventry City’s Simon Moore is someone of interest to the top-tier outfit but it’s currently unclear how much money it would take to lure him away from the CBS Arena with the ex-Sheffield United man performing well for the Sky Blues during his first season at the club during 2021/22.

And talkSPORT believe Parker is a big fan of a potential alternative EFL option in Bentley, who started between the sticks yesterday but was unable to prevent the Robins from suffering a late 2-1 loss to Hull City.

The Verdict:

Bentley has a decent amount of experience under his belt in the second tier and that’s why he could probably make the step up to be Travers’ backup.

However, you feel they would benefit from having someone like Ben Foster who has already played plenty of Premier League games throughout his career and was a regular starter for Watford last term.

The Cherries may also be able to meet his wage demands and they could probably offer him a decent package considering the fact he would be coming in as a free agent.

Bentley would be a longer-term option but this wouldn’t exactly be the best career move for the 29-year-old if he was to make the move to the Vitality Stadium – because he can’t rely on Travers becoming unavailable at some point.

There’s a real chance the Irishman will remain fit and in form throughout the season – and with Bentley’s starting place at Ashton Gate already guaranteed at the moment – it would make little sense for him to move on unless he’s given reassurances regarding game time on the south coast.