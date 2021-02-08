AFC Bournemouth set sights on 49-year-old as Jason Tindall’s potential managerial replacement

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly lining up a move for David Wagner as their new manager according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Wagner was most recently in charge of German side Schalke 04, but his disappointing spell in charge of the club came to an end back in September 2020, when he was relieved of his duties.

The 49-year-old has also managed in the Championship before though, having guided Huddersfield Town to promotion into the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

They beat Reading on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley in that season, which saw Wagner guide them into the top-flight in his first year in charge of the Yorkshire-based club.

But he agreed to leave the Terriers by mutual consent in January 2019, with Huddersfield sat bottom, and eight points adrift of safety at the time of his departure.

He could be set to return to English football though it seems, with Bournemouth lining up a move for the 49-year-old in the near future.

The Cherries recently parting company with Jason Tindall after a poor run of results. Bournemouth are sat sixth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

Were these 20 former Bournemouth players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Nathan Ake Left Right

The Verdict:

This could be a smart appointment by the Cherries.

Wagner has already shown in the past that he knows how to guide a team into the Premier League, having achieved that with Huddersfield Town earlier in his managerial career.

I think he’d be better-suited to the managerial role with Bournemouth as well compared to the likes of John Terry , who hasn’t got any managerial experience under his belt as of yet.

But like I say, Wagner has proven success at this level, and Bournemouth could do far worse than appointing him as their new manager, as they target promotion this term.