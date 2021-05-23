AFC Bournemouth rivalling Newcastle United to potential signing of Tottenham Hotspur player

AFC Bournemouth are believed to be rivalling Newcastle United to the potential permanent signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers according to SBI Soccer.

Carter-Vickers is currently on loan with AFC Bournemouth, but that loan spell is set to reach a conclusion in the near future, after they missed out on promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Cherries were beaten by Brentford over two legs in their play-off semi-final, and will now be preparing for another season in the second-tier of English football.

Carter-Vickers made 26 appearances in all competitions for Jonathan Woodgate’s side, and will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities, as he heads into the summer transfer window.

The defender has been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2009, but has struggled to break into their first-team on a regular basis, with the senior squad having more experienced options than the 23-year-old.

It is also claimed by SBI Soccer that Belgian side Anderlecht are keen on reaching an agreement with Carter-Vickers, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to strike a deal to sign him ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his current deal with Spurs, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them looking at cashing-in on him, especially if he’s not going to feature for their first-team moving forwards.

The Verdict:

This doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

AFC Bournemouth have shown that they’re willing to give Carter-Vickers regular game time, and they’re surely going to be able to do that again next season, after they missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

But with Newcastle United also interested in a deal to sign him, I’d expect them to be ahead of Bournemouth in the race to land his signature, as the proposition of playing Premier League football will be tempting for any player.

I’d expect to see the defender depart Spurs on a permanent basis this summer, as it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be getting in their starting XI anytime soon.