AFC Bournemouth revisit former candidate as managerial pursuit takes new twist

Bournemouth have made contact with Patrick Vieira once again as they consider the Frenchman for their managerial vacancy.

The Arsenal legend, who has coaching experience with New York City and Nice, was a surprise name in the frame for the Cherries role when Jason Tindall was sacked earlier this year, but Jonathan Woodgate ended up taking charge until the end of the season.

However, a failure to win promotion, combined with Woodgate’s deal expiring, means the club are considering a change and the Mirror have revealed that Vieira is a target.

The update states that Vieira had been hoping to land a Premier League role, but interestingly, they state that Arsene Wenger has advised his former player to take up the job at the Vitality Stadium.

Whoever does take charge will have a big task on their hands with the Cherries preparing for a second consecutive year outside the top-flight.

As a result, several key players could be leaving, and there has been speculation surrounding the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Phillip Billing.

The verdict

Firstly, Vieira is someone that the hierarchy at Bournemouth clearly rate as he was on their radar before and it’s something they are prepared to revisit now.

And, you can understand why he would be attractive candidate. He has experience at a high level in France and his name will mean that he is someone that players want to play for.

Of course, there are risks to this potential move but the Bournemouth board need to make a decision as they gear up for a massive summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.