AFC Bournemouth: Remember Shwan Jalal? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Originally born in Baghdad, Iraq, Shwan Jalal would go on to be brought up in the humble surroundings of Hastings in East Sussex.

After coming through the youth ranks at various clubs, he would go on to sign for Tottenham Hotspur as a promising young goalkeeper before eventually leaving North London to link up with Woking.

It was with the Cardinals that the keeper went on to rack up over 100 league appearances, earning him a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, which in turn contributed to him being eventually snapped up on a permanent deal by Peterborough United, who gave him his first proper taste of Football League action.

He was then loaned to Morecambe in order to get some more game time to his name, before he then joined the Cherries for the first time on an initial loan deal.

Jalal impressed on the South Coast and saw his move made permanent as a result, with the shot stopper helping the club to gain two promotions as they went from League Two to the Championship after being on the brink of falling out of the EFL altogether.

He eventually fell out of favour at Dean Court and ended up heading out on loan to play for the likes of Oxford United and Leyton Orient.

Jalal was then released by Bournemouth in the summer of 2014 after making 169 appearances for the club, with the keeper then signing for Bury as he made a fresh start in his career.

However he would only go on to play just nine games for the Shakers, which meant that he eventually moved on to Northampton and Macclesfield Town.

The keeper enjoyed a good initial spell with the Silkmen, playing 38 games before being snapped up by Wrexham in what was a surprising move.

Jalal only went on to feature on 24 occasions for the Red Dragons and would then head back to Moss Rose for what was an even more successful spell as he helped the side to lift the National League title.

He was then released by Macclesfield, which led to him being snapped up by the newly relegated Chesterfield, who were keen to get out of the National League at the first attempt.

Now into the twilight years of his career, Jalal went on to play just north of 50 games for the Spireites before finally hanging up his gloves in the summer of 2020.

He has since gone on to coach for both Rochdale and Stockport County, underlining his continued passion for being involved in the game.

Jalal is certainly a player that will be well remembered for years to come by the Bournemouth faithful for the service he gave during his time with the club and is sure to be a welcome visitor to the Vitality Stadium when he decides to travel back down south in the future.