AFC Bournemouth register interest in signing Manchester City player

AFC Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on loan, according to Football Insider.

Delap has caught the eye at Eastlands in recent seasons, scoring an impressive 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances last term.

The 18-year-old made three first-team appearances for City last season, too, and scored three goals in two EFL Trophy fixtures.

The young striker is now set to depart the Etihad on loan ahead of the new season, with plenty of Championship clubs after his signature.

Stoke City looked to be favourites to land Delap’s signature, with Football Insider reporting that the Potters were in advanced talks to land the forward.

But Bournemouth, according to Football Insider, have now expressed an interest in signing Delap on loan for the forthcoming season.

Bournemouth recently sold Sam Surridge to Stoke as Scott Parker looks to reshape his attacking options ahead of the new season. The Cherries take on West Bromwich Albion at the Vitality Stadium tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

On the face of it, it’s hard to see where Delap might fit in at Bournemouth ahead of the new season.

They generally play with one striker, and given how impressive Dominic Solanke was in front of goal last term, would Delap get regular game time under his belt?

That has to be the priority in my opinion, as for such a talented young player, he needs to be playing games week in, week out.

This loan move could really be massive for him, so City need to get it right.