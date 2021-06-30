AFC Bournemouth register interest in signing defender ahead of 2021/22 campaign

AFC Bournemouth are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr, according to The Scottish Sun.

Kerr has one year remaining on his current contract with the Scottish side, and it is thought that he could be available for a fee in the region of £400,000.

St Johnstone’s captain has made 139 appearances in all total for them, since progressing through their academy as a youngster.

St Johnstone finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last term, in what was a hugely impressive campaign for the club, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed this term.

Bournemouth are reportedly keen to land his signature, as they look to add defensive reinforcements to their side ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

The Cherries missed out on promotion into the Premier League last term, as they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

That condemned them to another season in the season tier of English football, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side return to the top-flight in this year’s campaign.

Bournemouth are set to get their new league campaign underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on West Brom, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Scott Parker’s side.

What was the score when Bournemouth last played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when AFC Bournemouth last played Barnsley? 2-1 win 2-2 draw 3-1 defeat 3-2 defeat

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt this summer for Bournemouth.

Additional depth in defence is never a bad dilemma to have for a manager, and Scott Parker will be hoping that Kerr can make a positive impact with his side if he was to arrive.

At the age of 24, he’s got plenty of room to develop as a player, and Bournemouth will be hoping that he can do just that with them moving forwards.

For a fee rumoured to be in the region of £400,000, this could be a shrewd investment in the long-term for the Championship side.