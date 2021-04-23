AFC Bournemouth quiz: Does Dean Court have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Bournemouth have managed to cement their place inside the Championship play-off places now and can start to turn their attentions towards ensuring they earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cherries have endured a challenging campaign back in the English second tier, but Jonathan Woodgate has managed to find a way to get the best out of his side over the last month or so. That means that Bournemouth could well have momentum on their side ahead of the play-offs.

Woodgate’s side will have already seen Norwich City and now most likely Watford ensure immediate returns to the top-flight. They will now be aiming to make it three out of three by going up through the play-offs. The Cherries still need to ensure they do well in their remaining games to keep their momentum going.

While we wait to see what with Bournemouth during the rest of the campaign, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Dean Court. Can you identify whether the ground’s capacity is higher or lower than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Dean Court have a higher or lower capacity than the New York Stadium? Higher Lower