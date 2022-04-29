Sitting second in the Championship, Bournemouth are looking to avoid the drama of seeing Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest inflict further pressure on their automatic promotion chances.

Whilst we wait and see if the Cherries can go and secure automatic promotion in what remains of this campaign, we have devised a 15 question quiz that will test your knowledge of the middle names of a selection of Bournemouth players.

Can you manage to score full marks?

AFC Bournemouth quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Cherries stars?

1 of 15 Freddie Woodman? Daniel Harry John Mark