AFC Bournemouth pushing for player exit as Newcastle United agreement hangs in the balance

AFC Bournemouth are said to be ‘desperate’ to offload Asmir Begovic this summer ahead of a second consecutive season in the Championship.

The 34-year-old has been on the books on the south coast since the summer of 2017 when Bournemouth swooped to sign the goalkeeper from Chelsea. He’s since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Cherries, including 47 last year in the club’s Championship and play-off campaign.

However, with Bournemouth failing to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Begovic is a player that Scott Parker is willing to lose.

As per a report from Chronicle Live, the high earning goalkeeper is a player that the Cherries are ‘desperate’ to move on and replace over the course of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman, is a player that Parker wants to sign this summer although that deal is proving increasingly hard to pull off.

An injury to Martin Dubravka could leave Steve Bruce without the goalkeeper for the start of the Premier League season, heightening the need to keep Woodman around.

Bournemouth have been impressed by Woodman’s form in the Championship over the course of the last two seasons, with the 24-year-old making 95 appearances on loan with Swansea City.

He’s set to make his first Newcastle appearance in two years over the course of pre-season.

The Verdict

Begovic is a big name in the Bournemouth squad and it is little surprise that he’s likely earning a very good wage.

The fact Bournemouth are targeting Woodman on loan tells you that they are looking for cheaper alternatives and, naturally, it means they are looking to shift Begovic on.

Whether that’s feasible in this summer market, we will have to wait and see.

