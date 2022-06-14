AFC Bournemouth plotting transfer move for familiar face

Bournemouth are interested in re-signing Matt Ritchie from Newcastle United this summer.

According to the Northern Echo, the winger could be set to return to the Vitality Stadium ahead of the Cherries’ return to the Premier League.

The 32-year old departed the club following the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, Bournemouth’s first back in the top flight with Eddie Howe.

During his time with the Magpies, he has helped the team gain promotion and re-establish itself in the top division of English football.

However, his playing time has significantly reduced since the appointment of Howe at St James’ Park midway through the previous campaign.

The Scot started only 14 league games all season, with a further four appearances coming from the bench.

His last start came in December 2021 in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Since then, he has appeared in two league games and the club’s FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.

Quiz: The big AFC Bournemouth striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cherries fan

1 of 25 How many goals did Dominic Solanke score in the Championship this season? 25 27 29 31

Ritchie managed 19 minutes of top flight action since the turn of the year so his potential exit from Newcastle comes as no surprise.

Bournemouth are once again preparing for life in the Premier League having gained promotion under Scott Parker after only two seasons in the Championship.

The Verdict

This move makes a lot of sense for all parties as Ritchie looks for greater playing time next season.

Bournemouth would gain a player with versatility on the pitch and the experience to help lead the dressing room at an elite level.

While the Scot’s best days are behind him, he still has plenty to offer and could be a very useful squad player for Parker.

Ritchie also knows the club from his time there previously which should help his transition be a smooth process, giving this move even less risk.