AFC Bournemouth plot ‘serious push’ in attempts to link up with 26-year-old

AFC Bournemouth are set to make a ‘serious’ attempt to sign Ben Pearson from Preston North End in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

Pearson is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer and is already attracting the interest of North End’s Championship rivals.

Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth are one of those clubs and they are plotting a way to get the 26-year-old through the door in the remaining days of the winter window.

As per Alan Nixon, Dan Gosling is set to link up with Nottingham Forest, with the midfielder having advanced talks with the East Midlands club.

That should allow Bournemouth space within their squad and budget to swoop for Pearson at Preston, with Nixon confirming that there will be a serious push to sign the midfielder now.

Forest. Advanced talks for Dan Gosling now. Midfielder. Liked by Hughton. Bournemouth will let go … to create space for a serious push to land Ben Pearson from Preston. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

Pearson has been an ultra-consistent performer for Preston in the Championship.

He’s made 158 league appearances for the Lilywhites, with a further seven appearances coming in other cup competitions.

This season, Pearson has featured 11 times in all competitions, but hasn’t been in Alex Neil’s squad since early December’s draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

Pearson is a really good player in terms of the Championship.

In fact, you’d be pushed to find too many more consistent performers at the base of a midfield since he signed for Preston in 2016.

Bournemouth would be a really good move for him in terms of developing his career in his peak years.

Linking up with the Cherries, there’s a chance for him to win promotion and eventually have a crack at the Premier League.

Unfortunately, Preston haven’t been able to offer him that chance and that, ultimately, might lead to him leaving the club.

