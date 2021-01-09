AFC Bournemouth plot move for 9-goal ace, likely to face intense battle to secure signature

Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Edwards, according to Teamtalk.

The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in English football just a couple of years ago as he came through the academy set-up at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Since then he has moved on and currently plays for Vitoria Guiamares in Portugal where he has been since September 2019.

Last term was an excellent campaign for Edwards as he scored nine and created nine for the club, reminding a number of clubs in England of his talents.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Fulham are among the clubs who have been linked recently, however it’s the Cherries who are the latest club to be keen.

Jason Tindall’s side are going great guns in the Championship and look like genuine contenders to make an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

That means that a move to the Vitality Stadium could be hugely appealing to a player who will be keen to test himself at the highest level if the opportunity presents itself.

The Verdict

What a signing this would be for Bournemouth.

Marcus Edwards is an outstanding talent and while things didn’t quite work out for him with Tottenham Hotspur for whatever reason, he’s still fully capable of having a top career if he knuckles down.

The Cherries could be the perfect place for him to continue his development and this is one that I’d love to see.