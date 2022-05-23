AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth plot Middlesbrough transfer raid after sealing Premier League return
Middlesbrough midfielder, Marcus Tavernier, is on the radar of AFC Bournemouth this summer.
Scott Parker led Bournemouth back into the Premier League during the 2021/22 season, beating Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town to second place late in the campaign.
Despite that pair preparing for the Championship play-off final on Sunday, Bournemouth’s attention is already on recruitment, as Parker prepares for another crack at the Premier League.
As per a report from The Sun, Tavernier is a player that Bournemouth admire, with Parker considering a move for the Boro midfielder.
There is a desire from Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough to retain Tavernier, though, as they look to launch an assault on Premier League football next season.
Tavernier, 23, made 44 appearances in the Championship for Boro last season, scoring five goals and registering a further five assists, showing versatility to switch between a midfield role and place at left wing-back.
The Yorkshire-born midfielder has rattled past 150 appearances for Boro since progressing out of the club’s academy, with only a brief spell on loan with MK Dons breaking that up.
The Verdict
It’s not going to be the last we’ve heard of Premier League clubs chasing a deal for Tavernier.
The 23-year-old has been excellent at Boro for some time now, with his form under Wilder really impressive as Boro worked their way back into the play-off race.
You can see why Bournemouth want him to come in ahead of their top-flight return, but they won’t be alone in courting him.
Additionally, Boro won’t make things easy, given they will be hoping to build this summer towards a sustained push for promotion under the ambitious Wilder.
