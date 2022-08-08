AFC Bournemouth player in advanced talks to join EFL club

Newport County are set to make a Premier League transfer swoop as they close in on AFC Bournemouth youngster Nathan Moriah-Welsh, according to Football Insider.

The Exiles are said to be in advanced talks with the Cherries midfielder in an attempt to bring him to Rodney Parade for the entirety of the 2022-23 League Two season, with head coach James Rowberry looking to bolster his engine room.

The Welsh outfit have gotten off to a lethargic start to the new campaign, having drew on the opening day on the road against Sutton United before losing at home to Walsall this past weekend.

Rowberry operates in a 3-5-2 system and he is looking for another body to add to his midfield, and it looks as though Moriah-Welsh is the player in question.

Having spent time at Chelsea, Brentford and Reading’s academies, Moriah-Welsh joined Bournemouth in 2018, but he has only made two appearances for the south coast club, both coming in the FA Cup during the 2021-22 season as a right-back.

A 10-cap international for South American nation Guyana, Moriah-Welsh is now set for his first taste of EFL action should a deal from Newport get over the line in the near future.

The Verdict

It’s been somewhat of a disappointing opening two fixtures for Newport, who are clearly in a bit of a transition thanks to the loss of key players such as Finn Azaz and Dom Telford from last season.

Quite clearly on the evidence of what we’ve already seen, County need to add some more players to their squad, and Moriah-Welsh definitely has some pedigree.

The youngster is a full international for Guyana, despite their lowly FIFA ranking of 172, and Scott Parker clearly trusted him enough to feature – albeit out of position – in the FA Cup from the start of two matches last season.

A full season in League Two will only help Moriah-Welsh improve and he can add something different to the County engine room.