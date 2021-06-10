AFC Bournemouth manager search takes fresh twist as key Scott Parker update emerges

Bournemouth may be about to miss out on appointing Scott Parker as their new head coach, according to reports from The Sun.

The Cherries are looking for a new manager to take them into the new season following the end of a disappointing season in the Championship.

After suffering relegation in 2020 the hope was that the South Coast club could secure an immediate return to the top flight with a successful campaign in the second tier, but unfortunately the club fell short of expectations in the play-offs as they faced Brentford in the semi-finals.

As a result it means that Bournemouth are looking for a new permanent boss to take them into the new season.

Reports from the Daily Mail last month first claimed that Scott Parker was one manager who could be on the club’s radar.

The former midfielder will be leading the London club into the Championship next term after suffering relegation from the Premier League, but after reports of uncertainty behind the scenes, it means that he could yet move on.

However fresh reports from The Sun have claimed that the Cherries look set to miss out on Parker after falling short in their hunt for promotion.

Had Bournemouth gone up this season it was reported that Parker could be keen on the move, but with another season in the second tier lined up in means that they may now have to look elsewhere.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Bournemouth as they look for a new boss.

Scott Parker has certainly looked like the favourite to move to the South Coast with the Cherries clearly desperate to find someone new to come in and lead the club next term.

Despite suffering a second relegation with Fulham there’s no doubt that Parker has done a really good job with the club, but with rumours of him being unsettled it remains to be seen where he’ll be next term.

I think that this could still be a good appointment and one that Parker should consider.