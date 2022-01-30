AFC Bournemouth make transfer approach for Norwich City man

Championship promotion chasers AFC Bournemouth are in talks with Premier League outfit Norwich City regarding a potential loan deal for winger Todd Cantwell, as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Previously thought to be one of the Canaries’ best prospects, the 23-year-old has been left out in the cold for large stages of the 2021/22 campaign thus far, starting their opening four games back in the top flight but only making eight league appearances in total since the start of this term.

Last month, The Sun reported that Dean Smith’s side were open to cashing in on the winger and this has potentially opened the door for the Cherries to swoop in for a temporary move, though it remains to be seen whether an option or obligation-to-buy clause will be inserted into this deal if the potential transfer materialises.

Bournemouth are seemingly on the prowl for a wide man to come in with Tom Lawrence, Josh Bowler and now Cantwell being linked with a move to the Vitality Stadium.

This latest link emerges amid talk that Manchester City will recall current loanee Morgan Rogers and send him out on another spell away from the Etihad Stadium, with the 19-year-old failing to make a real impression for the Cherries so far this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether this potential deal for Cantwell hinges on Rogers returning to City.

The Verdict:

This would be nothing short of a major coup for the Cherries considering Cantwell’s calibre – and if they can negotiate a reasonable fee for his services – it would be a good idea for them to have an option to buy clause in the deal.

Considering he’s thrived in the Championship before at Carrow Road, he would take to this temporary spell like a duck to water and would probably be a regular starter alongside the likes of Philip Billing and Ryan Christie.

He recorded six goals and seven assists during 33 second-tier appearances last term, so if he can replicate that sort of record, it will go a long way in ensuring Parker’s men gain promotion back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

He would be another goalscorer in a team full of scorers. Although Billing isn’t a striker, he’s a major attacking threat, Dominic Solanke needs no introduction and Ryan Christie is an assists machine, so they already have the ingredients to be real contenders for promotion.

But bolstering their options can only be a good thing and it’s not as if they spent a huge amount of money in the summer, so even if they are paying a sizeable chunk of his salary, it shouldn’t be too detrimental to the Championship side.

After all, they did receive a hefty fee from Villarreal for winger Arnaut Danjuma in the summer, so there’s plenty of money to spend and this deal wouldn’t exactly break profit and sustainability rules.