AFC Bournemouth make significant managerial decision following defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that they have parted company with manager Jason Tindall after a poor run of results in the Championship.

In a statement on the club’s official website, they praised Tindall for his commitment to the Cherries, and insisted that the decision to sack him wasn’t taken lightly.

This significant update comes after Bournemouth were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening, which saw them lose vital ground on their promotion-chasing rivals in the Championship.

Callum Paterson gave the Owls an early lead in the game, before Junior Stanislas equalised for the Cherries. But it was the visitors that had the last laugh, as Jordan Rhodes headed home from close-range to condemn Bournemouth to their fourth consecutive league defeat.

The Cherries are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, but the likes of Reading, Brentford, Bristol City and Swansea all have matches in hand to pull clear and keep the pressure on Bournemouth in the coming weeks.

Tindall was appointed as the club’s manager back in August 2020, as he replaced Eddie Howe, who had been in charge of the club for eight years.

Bournemouth will now begin their search to find his successor, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, following their relegation from the top-flight last term.

Bournemouth are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host relegation-threatened Birmingham City, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Did these former Bournemouth players ever score a goal for the club at Dean Court? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 18 Jordon Ibe Yes No

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision by the club.

Tindall’s side had struggled in the Championship in recent weeks, with their defeat to Reading being a real concern in terms of the way they struggled throughout the contest at the Madejski Stadium.

To follow that up with a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday was the worst possible scenario for Tindall, and he surely would have known that his time could have been up.

It’s important that Bournemouth get this next appointment right, otherwise their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League this season will fade away.