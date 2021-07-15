AFC Bournemouth make move to beat Celtic in winger pursuit

AFC Bournemouth are looking to hijack Celtic’s move to sign Kyle Edwards on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Edwards was released by West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season, with his contract coming to an end at the Hawthorns.

The winger, who made 49 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions, is now training with Reading as he looks to build up fitness for the forthcoming season.

Celtic are believed to have opened talks to sign Edwards on a free transfer, but the Hoops are now facing competition for his signature.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth have made a move to land Edwards on a free, as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad.

The Cherries have already brought in Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer, and the new boss will be keen to add more goal threat to his side with Arnaut Danjuma likely to attract interest.

The Verdict

I’m a fan of Edwards. He always looked to be a tricky winger capable of taking on his man and causing problems without really getting too many goals or assists.

I think he’s done enough, though, to stay in the Championship, and for me, a move to Bournemouth would be an excellent one for him.

The 23-year-old still has time to develop as a player and will only improve going forward, and a young, progressive coach like Parker could get the best out of him.