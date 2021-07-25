AFC Bournemouth locked in tussle with Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday to sign 24-y/o

AFC Bournemouth are the latest club to enter the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to The Sun on Sunday (25th July, page 62).

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday have been keen admirers of the Northern Irish international, but the Cherries are now reportedly eager to sign the shot-stopper on a temporary basis.

Peacock-Farrell has been with Burnley since 2019, having made the move to Turf Moor after catching the eye with some strong performances whilst with Leeds United.

The 24-year-old made 41 appearances in total for the Whites, but has since found regular game time hard to come by whilst with Sean Dyche’s side.

In total, Peacock-Farrell has been restricted to just eight appearances for the Clarets, and has often been the club’s second-choice goalkeeper to Nick Pope.

A move to the Vitality Stadium could tempt him as well, with Bournemouth looking to find a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2021/22 season.

It has recently been announced that Asmir Begovic has moved to Premier League side Everton, which leaves them slightly light on options between the posts.

Peacock-Farrell could be the answer to their problems though, with the goalkeeper looking to find regular minutes this season away from Burnley.

It is also reported that Burnley will allow Peacock-Farrell to depart on loan this summer if they’re to receive a fee of £300,000 from any interested parties.

Bournemouth are set to take on West Brom in the opening game of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, in what is likely to be a tough test for Scott Parker’s side.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be the ideal move for all parties involved.

Bournemouth have recently lost Asmir Begovic to Everton, and are certainly in need of signing another goalkeeper before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Peacock-Farrell has experience of playing in the Championship whilst with Leeds United, and that good run of form for the Yorkshire-based side earned him a move to the Premier League with Burnley.

If the Cherries can offer him first-team assurances on a regular basis this season, then you would imagine that he’ll fancy a move to the Vitality Stadium over a move to either Birmingham City or Sheffield Wednesday.