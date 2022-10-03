AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that all three of these aforementioned sides have sent scouts to watch Norrington-Davies play for the Blades in the Championship this season.

As well as representing United at this level, the defender also recently featured for Wales in their Nations League clashes with Belgium and Poland.

Norrington-Davies has established himself as a key member of the Blades’ squad during the opening stages of the new term as he has started in all 11 of their league fixtures.

As well as being deployed as a left wing-back on three occasions by manager Paul Heckingbottom, Norrington-Davies has also lined up as a centre-back.

The 23-year-old is expected to feature for the Blades when they take on Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening.

United, who are currently top of the Championship standings, will be looking to return to winning ways in this fixture after being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Birmingham City.

Oli McBurnie’s effort for the Blades last weekend was cancelled out by a strike from Blues forward Troy Deeney.

The Verdict

When you consider that Norrington-Davies has shown some real signs of promise this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is seemingly attracting interest from Premier League sides.

The Blades certainly will not want to lose the defender as his versatility has proven to be an asset during the current campaign.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73, Norrington-Davies could go on to play a major role in United’s push for promotion if he stays at the club in the January transfer window.

Given that Norrington-Davies’ contract at Bramall Lane is set to run until the summer of 2024, the Blades will be in no rush to sell him and thus Leicester, Bournemouth or Palace will have to submit a huge offer in order to test the Championship outfit’s resolve.