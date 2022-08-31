AFC Bournemouth join Watford in transfer tussle for Southampton player

Watford have a battle on their hands to try and land Jack Stephens before the end of the window now, with Bournemouth also keen to sign him according to Talksport’s Alex Crook.

The Hornets have been keeping their options open in terms of signings heading into the last few days of the window, and one name that has been mentioned as a potential target via The Athletic is the Southampton man, who isn’t as much in favour as he once was with the Saints.

In fact, the player has managed only two appearances for his current club so far in the Premier League this season and none of those showings have been starts. There are now other players above the 28-year-old in the pecking order and it means he could be allowed to leave before the window shuts.

He’s spent a total of eight seasons with Southampton and has well over 100 league appearances for the club too, so is very experienced in English football and could certainly benefit another team’s backline. Watford had perhaps been hoping they could lure him to the Championship to help with their promotion bid but it’s been revealed that Bournemouth are now also interested in a potential deal.

This report suggests Bournemouth have asked about his availability – and if there is the option of a chance for regular football in the Premier League still, then there is every chance Stephens could take it and it would certainly be a blow for Watford before the end of the window.

The Verdict

Bournemouth signing Jack Stephens over Watford would be a huge blow to the Hornets because the player is certainly well capable of still doing a job in the Premier League.

One of the only reasons Southampton would sell is down to the fact they have other options ahead of him and there is nothing to suggest that he couldn’t be at least a decent option still for a top flight club. If Watford could land him in the Championship then, he could really bolster their backline.

For Bournemouth to have enquired then might mean he chooses the chance to continue playing in the top flight over a drop down to the second tier. You wouldn’t blame the player for doing so because getting football in the Premier League is what most players hope to achieve in their career.

For Watford though, they could at least largely offer him more football than Bournemouth perhaps could – and they’ll have to hope that the lure of more first-team football sees off Bournemouth and the chance for potential sporadic Premier League football.