AFC Bournemouth join Everton and Nice in transfer race for Blackburn Rovers talisman

Newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth are the latest club to express an interest in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, joining Premier League rivals Everton and French outfit OGC Nice in the race for his signature, according to The Guardian.

The 23-year-old is a man in-demand going into the final two weeks of the transfer window, which has no doubt been aided by his start to the 2022-23 campaign, which has seen him score twice in three Championship outings, as well as notch an assist.

2021 was the breakout year for the versatile forward though, having become a hit for new international side Chile and it also coincided with an upturn in form for Rovers, scoring 20 league goals between August and the end of December.

With less than one year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park now though, Rovers look vulnerable to losing their talisman before the transfer deadline.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Ligue 1 side Nice made a €10 million (£8.4 million) opening offer for Brereton Diaz, but that bid was rejected by the Rovers hierarchy per Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Nice are expected to improve their offer for Brereton Diaz but face competition from Frank Lampard at Goodison Park, as well as Scott Parker’s Cherries, who also are keen on Bristol City’s Ghana international Antoine Semenyo.

The Verdict

With Bournemouth now looking at both Semenyo and Brereton Diaz, there is a clear indication that Scott Parker wants to bolster his front-line before the transfer window slams shut.

In the case of Brereton Diaz though, Blackburn are in a very vulnerable position due to his contract situation.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has made no secret of the fact that the Chile international could be cashed in on before the end of the window, and that’s because when January arrives, he can talk to clubs overseas regarding a free transfer next summer.

Rovers won’t want to get stung like that, so now they must field an auction for their star player with the hope of getting north of £15 million for his services.