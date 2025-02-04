AFC Bournemouth man Joe Rothwell has admitted that he is uncertain whether he will be at current loan club Leeds United beyond the end of the season.

These comments were made by the midfielder on the deadline day special of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

Rothwell was deemed temporarily surplus to requirements by the Cherries during the summer window - and that gave Leeds the opportunity to recruit him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

With Glen Kamara and Archie Gray both leaving the West Yorkshire side during the summer, along with the likes of Lewis Bate and Jamie Shackleton, his arrival was much-needed.

He was particularly important when Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev were both ruled out of action, with Rothwell and Ao Tanaka forming a decent partnership whilst Daniel Farke's side had an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Josuha Guilavogui may have joined during this crisis, but Rothwell remained a key starter, and has continued to start quite a few games in recent months.

He hasn't started every game, remaining an unused substitute in an important clash against Burnley last month.

Joe Rothwell's 2024/25 loan spell at Leeds United (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 28 Starts 20 Average Sofascore rating 7.1 Passing accuracy (%) 91% Total duels won (%) 55% (As of February 4th, 2025)

The midfielder did, however, return to the starting lineup against Cardiff City last weekend and could be set to retain his place in the first 11 after the Whites' 7-0 win against Bluebirds.

Joe Rothwell speaks out on Leeds United future

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a good time at Leeds so far, and Bournemouth could be open to selling him in the summer, with his deal on the south coast expiring in 2026.

But Rothwell is unsure about his future at this stage, telling the BBC's Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast (quotes via Leeds United News): "This one [loan] has been tough because I’ve moved up without my family, my kids being in school. It wasn’t just a case of moving them with me because I don’t know what’s going to happen next season.

"I made the decision with my wife to leave them, it’s been tough. I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like to but we knew it was a sacrifice we had to make. Hopefully next season we’re back together again.

"It’s gone as well as it could have done, it took some time but when I got that chance I knew I could show what I’m about. It’s gone better than I could have expected. Who knows what will happen next season."

Joe Rothwell could benefit from permanent Leeds United stay

Leeds is an exciting club to be at right now.

And currently, Rothwell is winning more than enough game time.

At this stage of his career, he should be playing every week, and he's getting plenty of starting opportunities at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if those opportunities continue to crop up for the midfielder if he signs permanently and the Whites are promoted.

But he has certainly become a key figure under Daniel Farke - and a permanent move may be ideal for the midfielder - who could benefit from a fresh start away from the Vitality Stadium.