AFC Bournemouth interest in key Fulham man revealed

AFC Bournemouth have recently taken an interest in Fulham manager Scott Parker, according to the Guardian.

Bournemouth’s managerial search concluded at the weekend, with the Cherries appointing temporary boss Jonathan Woodgate on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Woodgate has yielded three wins from five games in charge of Bournemouth, and after failing to lure Thierry Henry to the Vitality Stadium, he has now been appointed on a deal until the end of the campaign.

According to the Guardian, Bournemouth are “admirers” of Fulham boss Scott Parker, however it remains to be seen whether the Cherries make a move for the 40-year-old.

Parker guided Fulham to promotion in his first full season in charge of the Cottagers last term, and this season, his side are fighting for Premier League safety.

Parker – whose side sit 18th in the league table and only three points adrift of safety – has won 36 out of 92 games in charge of Fulham.

The Verdict

This would be an interesting appointment for Bournemouth in the summer.

Of course, a lot of it will hinge on Fulham’s league position and whether they get relegated or not. If they go down, then Parker will have ambitions of staying in the Premier League, and if Bournemouth go up, then who knows what may happen.

He’s a young manager who has enjoyed success already, and he is the type of manager who Bournemouth look to go for. The next Eddie Howe?