AFC Bournemouth in pole position over Nottingham Forest to secure transfer agreement for EFL star

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Middlesbrough over the signing of Marcus Tavernier, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries are facing competition to sign the midfielder from Nottingham Forest, but Scott Parker’s team have moved into pole position to earn his signature.

While an agreement has not yet been reached between the two clubs as of yet, there is optimism at the newly promoted Premier League side of one being agreed soon.

Boro have already rejected multiple offers from both Bournemouth and Forest so far this summer, with it being previously reported that a £10 million offer was being prepared by the former.

While the Championship club are reluctant to lose one of their key assets, there is an understanding that a move to the Premier League may be too tempting for the player to turn down.

25 questions about Middlesbrough’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who were Middlesbrough's opponents in their Football League Cup win in 2003-04? Manchester United Arsenal Bolton Wanderers Liverpool

Boro’s negotiating position is also weakened by the fact that Tavernier only has one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

The midfielder has been an important member of the side since the appointment of Chris Wilder midway through the previous campaign.

But given the club was unable to achieve promotion to the top flight may mean his days at the Riverside are numbered.

The Verdict

Given the club has already earned a high fee for the sale of Djed Spence, there is likely no urgent need to receive funds in order to spend.

But given the player’s contract position, Boro also cannot afford to let him walk away as a free agent in 12 months’ time.

That puts Boro in an awkward position where they may have to settle for losing such an important player.

However, it should still take a substantial fee as Tavernier could play a key role in helping the team gain promotion if he does stay, which would be worth a lot to the club.