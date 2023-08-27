Highlights AFC Bournemouth are struggling to sign Patson Daka from Leicester City due to the high transfer fee demanded by the Foxes.

Despite enjoying a good summer, Bournemouth still need an addition in the forward department.

Leicester City's tough stance on Daka is justified considering his contract situation and age, but they should consider lowering their price tag and inserting a sell-on clause instead if the player wants to leave.

AFC Bournemouth are struggling to get a deal over the line for Leicester City forward Patson Daka because the Foxes are demanding a big fee for him, according to Alan Nixon.

The Cherries have enjoyed a productive transfer window up until now, with Alex Scott, Max Aarons and Tyler Adams all joining permanently from EFL clubs.

Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre, Milos Kerkez and Ionut Radu have also joined, with the latter coming in on loan.

Looking at their squad there, there's still work to be done in the forward department despite the presence of Dominic Solanke.

Kieffer Moore and Antoine Semenyo may be available as alternative options, but it's unclear how much of an impact either will have this season, though the latter did manage to get himself on the scoresheet away at Liverpool last weekend.

If they do bring in another forward though, it could give them the firepower required to keep themselves afloat in the Premier League again, which would be a big boost for a Bournemouth side that previously weren't expected to remain at the top level for very long after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign under Scott Parker.

Why are AFC Bournemouth struggling to recruit Patson Daka?

With the player still having three years left on his contract, Leicester have the license to demand a sizeable fee for the player and that's what they have done.

You can't exactly blame them because he's only 24 at this stage and it's not as if the Foxes are blessed with quite a few attacking options, so he could be an important asset for Enzo Maresca this term as he looks to guide his team back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth would like to take him on loan and include a buy option in this deal - but it doesn't seem as though the Foxes would accept this proposal.

Everton are another side to have taken an interest in Daka - but they are focusing on other targets now.

Should Leicester City retain their tough stance on Patson Daka?

Considering his contract situation and his age, Leicester should be looking to generate as much for him as possible and this is the reason why they are right to take their tough stance.

However, you feel they could lower their price tag and potentially insert a sell-on clause instead if the player is desperate to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium.

It doesn't seem as though he's causing major problems in the dressing room and demanding a move away, but if his heart isn't in it, he should be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes in.

If he does depart though, he will need to be replaced and the Foxes would surely have the funds to get a deal over the line for a replacement considering the sales they have made this summer.

They may have some other decent striker options and Stephy Mavididi who can be a real asset out wide - but they can't afford to leave themselves short of options. Depth as well as quality will be crucial if they want to boost their chances of securing promotion.