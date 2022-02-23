AFC Bournemouth fan pundit speaks out on potential Dominic Solanke exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dominic Solanke has had an excellent 2021/22 season so far and is a huge reason why Bournemouth have a great chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League.

If it was not for the sensational seasons of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ben Brereton Diaz, Solanke would be receiving a lot more credit as the focal point on the South Coast.

Solanke had a prolific youth career and was touted as the next big thing as he came through the ranks at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is still a way off justifying those claims but will have definitely turned heads in the top-flight with his consistent performances this term.

The former Vitesse Arnhem loanee has improved on his goal tally from last season in the second tier already, and could be set for a return to the promiseland with or without Bournemouth heading towards the 2022/23 campaign.

FLW’s Bournemouth fan pundit Neil Grover believes that Solanke will leave the club if they are unable to achieve promotion this season.

Speaking to Football League World, Grover said: “I think he would be one of the first players that we would let go, should we be unsuccessful in pushing for promotion.

“Historically the club hasn’t stood in the way, look at Danjuma last year and obviously Wilson and Ramsdale the year before, I would suspect there would be quite a few suitors for Solanke.

“The price would need to be right, I don’t know if he’s banging down the door, but we’ll see, I think we’d have to have an offer in excess of the £20 million mark for us to really blink because of the money we’ve spent on him”