AFC Bournemouth fan pundit gives verdict on whether Scott Parker is the right man for the job

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Bournemouth fan pundit Neil Grover is optimistic about Scott Parker as the manager of the club.

While Grover admits that Parker isn’t the perfect man to lead the club forward, he is still better than a lot of other potential candidates.

Parker was appointed at the start of the season following his departure from the recently relegated Fulham.

Parker has led the Cherries to a top two spot as February comes to close.

The side also have between two to four games in hand on most of their rivals, which strengthens their position in the table even further.

But Grover is also happy with his standing in the game, claiming he opens doors for potential signings that Howe couldn’t access.

Grover is also pleased that the board had been keeping tabs on Parker for a long time before making the appointment, showing a clear planning process is in place.

“For now I think he is [the right man for the job]. That the board has clearly identified him as a target replacement even as early back as when Eddie Howe was in charge, it’s good to see them backing him going forward,” Grover told Football League World.

“I do think he’s not perfect but I don’t think any manager at this level realistically is. Looking forward to seeing what he may be able to do should we go up.

“He’s certainly got more connections than we used to with Eddie. I think the Parker era, long may it continue.”

Quiz: Are these 19 AFC Bournemouth facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Manager Scott Paker played for the club during his career Genuine Fake

Bournemouth have not played since February 12 due to postponements, but are expected to face Stoke City next this coming Saturday.

The Verdict

Parker has been there before in the Championship having won the play-offs with Fulham two seasons ago.

Having that experience already for Parker is a valuable asset to his managerial CV.

He looks primed to earn another promotion with Bournemouth this season as long as the side stays the course.

Parker has earned another crack at the Premier League given how well he has done with the Cherries, and given how many mistakes Fulham made off the pitch in their preparations for their Premier League season.