AFC Bournemouth confirm signing as Premier League beckons

AFC Bournemouth have announced the signing of Chris Francis to the development squad.

The 19-year-old progressed through the academy at Swindon but was released last year.

He made sure to carry on playing football last season and made over 30 appearances for North Leigh.

The youngster has spent some time on trial with Bournemouth and already taken part in a number of sessions at the club clearly succeeding enough to make the club want to bring him in.

Speaking about the move, the defender told the club’s Official Media: “Coming back into full-time football has been great.

“Training has been really good and I have learnt a lot so far. I’m really looking forward to working with Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick, both former defenders.

“They’re great coaches who work with a great amount of detail. That was very clear from day one by the sessions they put on and the way they coached. It was really appealing for my development.

“I think I’ve also settled in well with my new teammates, they’re a great bunch of lads.

“I didn’t know anyone before I came. I recognised a few faces as I had played against them before with Swindon, but I didn’t know anyone personally.

“Overall, I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bournemouth so far and I can’t wait for the season ahead!”

Francis will be part of Shaun Cooper’s development squad next season and the deal is subject to confirmation from the Premier League and FA.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see that Bournemouth are not just thinking about their first team in the Premier League, but also looking at how they can ensure they have strength in all areas.

Recruitment for the development squad is important in itself ensuring that there are good foundations being built at the club.

It’s clear that Francis is a player with the right attitude and an absolute eagerness to play. Considering he stayed in the game and had extra sessions after his release shows how committed he is to his game.

Furthermore, being around a Premier League environment will only help him progress further and serve as motivation to reach the top of his game.