AFC Bournemouth chances of striking Leeds United transfer agreement assessed

AFC Bournemouth’s chances of reaching an agreement with Leeds United for Jamie Shackleton’s services on loan remain unclear.

It was reported by The Athletic back in the summer that Bournemouth were courting Shackleton, whose role at Leeds has been providing immediate cover for Marcelo Bielsa’s first XI.

Shackleton has so far made six appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season and started last time out at right-back, as Leeds were beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Saturday.

Beren Cross has been discussing the possibility of Leeds loaning the 21-year-old out in the January transfer window, when Bielsa will have, hopefully, welcomed back some of his injured players.

He wrote for Leeds Live: “Thankfully, he has been involved quite a lot at the start of this season. Shackleton has played the equivalent of four full matches in the eight Leeds games have had this term. If that ratio drops off a cliff between now and January they may review his situation, but, let’s be honest, they don’t really have the squad depth to deal with Shackleton going out too.”

Despite not landing the service of Shackleton in the summer, Bournemouth have enjoyed a fine start to the season under Scott Parker.

Last night’s goalless draw with Peterborough United extended their unbeaten start to the season and leaves them second in the table, level on points with West Brom and only trailing the league leaders on goal difference.

The Verdict

When you look at Leeds’ squad, it is hard to see Bournemouth convincing them to loan out Shackleton.

Firstly, he appears to be Luke Ayling’s cover now at right-back.

Then, you’ve got to consider Leeds’ failure to land a central midfielder in the summer, which elevates Shackleton in the pecking order there.

You feel there will come a point where Shackleton either needs to be playing regularly in the starting line-up at Leeds or move on, but this January isn’t the time.

