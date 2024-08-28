Leeds United are unlikely to sign AFC Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons this summer.

This is according to Graeme Bailey, who revealed to Leeds United News that he believes the Cherries won't let the player leave unless they receive a sizeable bid for him.

The right-back department has been a problem for Leeds for much of the summer window, with several options in that area departing in recent months.

Archie Gray, who spent much of last season in that area despite being a natural central midfielder, made a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh also departed following the expiration of their new deals and both are now at new clubs, so there's no chance of a return to Elland Road for either of them in the short term.

And it looks as though last season's loanee Connor Roberts will be staying put at Burnley, having been heavily involved for Scott Parker's side during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Nothing can be ruled out, considering the Clarets have offloaded several key players in recent weeks, but a move for the Welshman still looks to be unlikely.

Rasmus Kristensen, who spent last season out on loan, returned as a potential option and he could have been heavily involved in the first team this term.

But he has secured another loan exit, leaving Jayden Bogle as their only real option on the right, with Sam Byram potentially required on the left as a backup option for Junior Firpo.

Leeds may want to strengthen their right-back area with another addition with all of this in mind, but they may not be able to recruit one of their reported targets.

Leeds United's chances of signing Max Aarons revealed

The Whites targeted a move for Aarons last summer, but Bournemouth ended up beating them to Aarons' signature.

And they look set to fail in a further pursuit of the talented full-back.

Rating the West Yorkshire side's chances of signing him, journalist Bailey told Leeds United News: "Bournemouth are open to a deal for Max Aarons, but it won’t be cheap. There is very little chance Leeds get him. They will sell, they want good money. 20 games last year, so we are talking well over £15m."

Aarons only made 13 league starts last term and with this in mind, some people won't be surprised that the Premier League club are open to a potential exit.

Max Aarons' 2023/24 campaign at AFC Bournemouth (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Starts 13 Appearances from the bench 7 Total number of appearances 20

Leeds United could benefit from finding a cheaper alternative to Max Aarons

Leeds need to spend their money in the right areas.

They may have secured a huge amount from player sales, but they can't afford to spend too much in each position.

At this stage, their centre-back, right-back and central midfield areas all desperately need strengthening and at this point, they can't afford to be spending more than £15m on one player.

Aarons would be a good addition, but Bogle is a capable starter in this area and they should focus on bringing in a cheaper backup option instead.

This backup option should be talented enough to push Bogle for a starting spot, but spending too much on Aarons isn't worth it right now.